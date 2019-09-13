On September 10, 2019, a mere seven weeks shy of his 106th birthday, Clyde Andrew Roberts (America's oldest, active white-tailed deer hunter), of Evington hung up his hunting gear and peacefully departed this life to pass through the gates of Heaven where he meet his personal Savior - Jesus Christ. Living in the shadow of the cross, Mr. Roberts was an inspiration to his immediate family, church families, neighbors, friends, and the hundreds of thousands of sportsmen coast-to-coast who came to know him through numerous magazine articles and various forms of social media. Born on October 29, 1913, in rural Bedford County, Clyde's legacy was defined by hard work and living for the Lord. Clyde Roberts was preceded in death by his loving, faithful wife of 66 years, Nadine Hensley Roberts; a special grandson and the light of his life, Keith Krantz; four siblings, Eva Creasy, Bernice Reynolds, Sadie Holdren, and Harry Roberts. He is survived and forever loved by two children, Iris Krantz and husband, Sherman and Mike Roberts and special friend, Eva Ferguson; plus an "adopted son" and his special buddy, Phil Davis. In addition, there are two grandchildren, Kevin Krantz and wife, Sarah; and the granddaughter with whom he shared the same birthdate, Christin Elliott; five great-grandchildren, Zachary Krantz and wife, Priscilla, Andrea Spence and husband, Jonathan, Erica Thurman and husband, Josiah, Logan Anthony, and Jack Elliott; and six great-great grandchildren, Ember, Quintin, Callie, Elaina, Caden, and Levi. To honor Clyde's Christian and outdoor legacy, the family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider Bethlehem Baptist Church, 17440 Wyatts Way, Evington, VA 24550, or The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation, 170 S. Main St., Halifax, VA 24558. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Evington with the Rev. Wayne Murphy, the Rev. Tim Dooley, and the Rev. Chuck Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Updike Funeral Home Chapel, Huddleston. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.
