Thelma L. Roberson passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene "Nat" Roberson; three brothers; two sisters; and one grandson. Thelma is survived by eight children, Carroll (Pete) Roberson, Jean Jones (Nelson), Katie Roberson (Ralph), Wilson Roberson, Martha Muhammad (Mikel), Dennis Roberson, James Robertson (Reva) and Grover Roberson and his wife, Lestine. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at Timothy Baptist Church, 2061 Buffalo Springs Turnpike (Rte. 635), Pleasant View, Amherst County, VA 24521. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The family is receiving friends from 6 to7 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Community Funeral Home.
