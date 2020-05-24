Rhonda Lee Robbins, 56, of Monroe, died on Monday, May 17, 2020. Born in Virginia on May 25, 1963, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Olene Ragland. She is survived by three sons, Casey Campbell (April), Logan Campbell (Amanda Burks), of Lynchburg, and Jacob Campbell (Natasha), and eight grandchildren. Rhonda was a kind hearted person that would help you in anyway. She was also very artistic and love taking junk and turning it into art. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rhonda Robbins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries