On Saturday, February 8, 2020, the angels in Heaven rejoiced when God opened his loving arms and welcomed Peggy Williams Robbins home. Peggy was the loving and devoted wife of Danny Robbins Sr. of Madison Heights. Peggy was born on November 15, 1952, in Lynchburg, the daughter of the late William "Bud" Williams and Lauchee "Tee" Martin Williams of Madison Heights. One sister, Serinna Frances Campbell, preceded Peggy to Heaven. In addition to her husband, Peggy leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Jamie White and husband, Robert White; three stepsons, Bobby, Danny Jr., and Randy Robbins; one sister, Janice Tomlin and husband, Wayne; two loving grandchildren, Serinna and Andrew White; two nephews, Clyde Campbell Jr. and Aaron Tomlin; special friends, Terry Dejarnette, Pat Neighbors, Judy Adcock, Melissa Tinsley, and Brenda White; and many other family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Jacob Uthop officiating. Interment will follow at Meade Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel and at other times at the residence. The family asks those wishing to make memorial contributions to please consider the American Heart and Diabetes Associations or St. Judes Children's Hospital. Peggy loved life, her family and friends. Her husband Danny was the love of her life. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Robbins family (929-5712). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

