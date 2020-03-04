Timothy Blaine Roach, 56, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the loving husband of Margaret A. Roach. Born on May 5, 1963, in Lynchburg, he was the son of Phillip R. Roach Sr. and LaVerne Mayberry Roach. Tim graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in Forestry and was an avid Hokie fan. He worked for VDOT as a Construction Inspector and he enjoyed the outdoors, doing ancestry work, working with the Boy Scouts and animals. Tim was an active member of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans and was a member of Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, where he served on the Session as an Elder and chaired the property committee for making improvements at Quaker. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Estelle F. and Bernard Mayberry, Virginia D. Roach, and Lester V. Roach Sr. Tim is survived by his wife, Meg Roach; son, Jayson Roach; parents, Phillip and LaVerne Roach; his twin sister, Kimberly Roach Doyle and husband, Gerald Jr.; sister, Cynthia Ford and husband, Bill III; brother, P. Randolph Roach Jr. and wife, Cindee; nephew, Andrew Doyle and wife, Kelsey; uncle, Vernon Roach; aunt, Carolyn Roach; father and mother-in-law, Myron G. and Nancy A. Wagner Leet of San Antonio, Texas; brothers-in-law, Jeffrey A. Leet and wife, Madeleine Roycroft Leet, of Peoria, Ill.; nieces, Nicole C. Suarez of New Braunfels, Texas, Jennifer G. Leet of San Antonio, Texas, and Morgan Leet of Peoria, Ill.; great niece, Lillian Suarez; his fur babies and numerous friends. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, with Dr. Nancy Dawson officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends starting at 12 p.m. until time of service on Saturday. For those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family would like you to consider the Sons of the Confederate Veterans (www.scv.org) or the Lynchburg Humane Society (www.lynchburghumane.org). Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the family (239-0331). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
Service information
Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
12:00PM-1:45PM
Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
2:00PM
Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church
