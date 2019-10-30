Stanley Bruce "Ringo" Roach, 78, of Bowler Creek Road, Pamplin, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at his residence. Born in Appomattox, June 16, 1941, he was a son of the late Nellie Inge and Robert Edward Roach. Stanley was a member of Rocks Baptist Church and a member of H & P Hunt Club. He loved to deer and fox hunt. Stanley was a machinist at B&W, where he worked for 38 years. He is survived by two children, Rosanne Roach, and Chris Roach and wife, Daisy, all of Pamplin; two brothers, W. Rodney Roach and wife, Annie, of Lovingston, and John R. "Johnny" Roach and wife, Lou, of Appomattox; one sister, Sandra R. McIntosh and husband, Glenn, of Pamplin; six grandchildren, Samuel, Isabelle, Devin, Cameron, Khloe, and Timber. He was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Donald Roach, and a sister, Dora Jean R. Williams. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Rocks Baptist Church with the Rev. Ron Moore and the Rev. Doug Lee officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home and other times at his residence. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
