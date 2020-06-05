June 7, 1929 - June 2, 2020 Kenneth Earl Roach was born on June 7, 1929, in Lynchburg, Va., and passed away on June 2, 2020, in Clayton, Ga. Ken was a veteran of the Korean War, where he served as a medic. In his professional life he worked as a Nuclear Physicist. His parents, Luther and Gladys Roach; two brothers, Marion and Luther Jr.; and first wife, Marie, predeceased him. He leaves his wife, Nina Arlene; two daughters by his first wife (Marie), Kathryn Heller and Wendy Peterson (Kenny Peterson); two grandsons, Ian and Casey Peterson; three stepsons, Edward, Tim and Andrew Walls and spouses, six step-grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren. Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements.

