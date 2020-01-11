Joyce Krantz Roach, 70, of Huddleston, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at her residence. She was born on Saturday, August 27, 1949 in Bedford County, a daughter of the late Otha Krantz and Inez Arthur Krantz. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Garland Krantz. She was retired from G. E. and was a member of Huddleston United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband, Wallace Ray Roach; her son, Darrin Ray Roach; a brother, Cecil Krantz; grandson, Morgan Ray Roach and granddaughter, Autumn Jade Roach. The family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider the American Cancer Society, 2050 Langhorne Road, Suite 201, Lynchburg, VA 24501. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Huddleston United Methodist Church with Pastor Jane Whitehead officiating. There is no visitation. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.
