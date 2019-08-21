Esther Foster Roach, 96, of Phenix, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was born on November 3, 1922, to the late Hoyt and Ruth Foster. She is survived by her son, Millard C. Roach of Chesterfield; her daughter, Margaret Lee Tuck and husband, James, of Randolph; six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; two brothers, Keith and Milton "Buck" Foster; and two sisters, Marion Huffman and Edith Pollard. She was preceded in death by her husband, C. Luther Roach; four brothers, Carlton, John, David, and Bruce Foster; and one sister, Doris Claybrook. She was a devoted wife and loving mother, helped care for numerous children and shut-ins from the community,, and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her kind heart, generous spirit, and contagious smile. She was a longtime member of Phenix Presbyterian Church. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019, at New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery, Randolph, Va. The family will receive friends at the home of James and Margaret Lee Tuck at all times. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 322 Eighth Avenue 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, Virginia is in charge of the arrangements.
