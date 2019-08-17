Dr. Harold Lee Riley III graduated from this earthly life to be with Jesus in Heaven on August 14 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Harold was born in Richmond, Va., on September 2, 1933, to Dr. Harold L. Riley Jr. and Josephine Noel Riley, but raised in Lynchburg, Va., with his four younger siblings, Pat, Bill, Mary Jo, and Dave. After graduating from E.C. Glass, he went on to receive his B.S. from Davidson College in 1955. He then fulfilled his dream of becoming a doctor with a medical doctorate degree from the University of Virginia in 1959. After his medical internship at the University of Alabama, his residency at UVA, and his service at the USAF Hospital on the Wright Patterson Air Force Base, he and his wife settled in their hometown of Lynchburg, Va. He established his medical practice in 1966 as the first neurologist west of Richmond in the state of Virginia. As an active member of First Presbyterian Church for many years and a recent member of Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Harold was a deacon, elder, and served on many committees, but his passion was missions. Harold had a concern for others and a sense of adventure which lead to his first short term missions' trip to Zaire in 1979. This trip was just the start as he travelled to many countries often with his wife, Barbara, by his side. In the last 15 years, as a member of the missions committee at First Presbyterian Church, he promoted and organized many trips to Malawi where he had friends and connections in order to inspire others to reach out to those in desperate need. The missions program to Malawi lives on today as his legacy to a country he loved. Harold enjoyed people and a gathering of almost any type. Whether it was his participation in the Lynchburg Rotary or one of his two men's Bible Studies, the yearly family beach trip, a grandchild's graduation, or lunch with a friend, he was always ready to fellowship. He loved and cherished no one as much as his wife, Barbara, and their marriage has been an example of unconditional love. His brothers and sisters, children, grandchildren, and great grandchild benefitted from his Christ-like selflessness and strength that was consistent throughout his life. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Keefer Riley; his two daughters, Barbara Riley Westbrook (Kevinn Pulford) and Laura Riley Bridges (James); his son, Stephen Lee Riley (Delisa); ten grandchildren, Paul Riley, Daniel Riley, Michael Riley, Jana Riley, Kendra Bridges, Riley Bridges, Bryson Bridges, Matthew Pulford, Ryan Pulford, and Connor Pulford: and one great-grandchild, Judah Stephen Riley. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Pat Blackburn (Jim), William Riley (Priss), Mary Jo Thompson (Evan), and David Riley. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home in Lynchburg. On Monday, August 19, 2019, at 1 p.m., the family will receive friends at Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2424 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24503, with the memorial service beginning at 2 pm. Following the service, everyone is invited for a short Graveside Service in Spring Hill Cemetery. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
