Dr. Harold L. Riley III Harold L. Riley III, 85, of Lynchburg, died on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at Tharp Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 and also one hour prior to service at the church. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

