John Lee Rigsby AKA Captain Zoom, 74, of Madison Heights, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at his residence. He was the husband of Jeanne Kituskie Rigsby. Born on February 13, 1945, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Warren Gaston Rigsby and the late Maxine Elliott Rigsby. John was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the United States Navy. After serving his country, John retired from Flowers Baking Company as a Truck Driver, Transport Supervisor and Shipping Superintendent. He was also a member of Moose Lodge 715. John was a man of many talents. He enjoyed woodworking, rock work, using his artistic capabilities for signage, building hot rods and collecting antique signs. He loved playing the guitar and bass and played in various bands throughout his life. Johns passion though was found in the archeology and history within Virginia, specifically Hogtown. You could find him somewhere in the county or in your backyard looking for points. For over a decade, many of those points were on display at the local Monacan Indian Museum. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a stepson, Michael Edward Witt and his sister, Meara Linda Gallaher. John is survived by his wife, Jeanne Rigsby; son, Bobby Lee Rigsby; stepdaughter, Theresa W. Latchford; six grandchildren, Lisa Mays (Billy), Katherine Ashley (Daniel), Beth Knowles (Bryan), John Michael Witt, Tony Latchford (Suzy) and Michael Austin Witt (Jillian); eight great-grandchildren, Uriah Grishaw, Elijah Grishaw, Lily Ashley, Rose Ashley, Violet Ashley, Josephine Hewitt, Thomas Ray Latchford and Memphis Knowles; as well as a great-grandson on the way; nephew, Lee Gallaher and his daughters, Alyssandra and Giovanna Gallaher; two close cousins, Tommy Elliott and Mike Elliott; brother-in-law, Frank Gallaher; and numerous friends. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Anthony Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 1 p.m. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Rigsby family (929-5712). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.