Charles Clinton Riggleman Sr., 78, of James River Road, Appomattox, died on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Judith Taylor Riggleman. Born in Elkins, W.Va., on January 25, 1941, he was a son of the late Ethel Pearl Pudder and John Clinton Riggleman. Charles was a member of Maple Grove Baptist Church. He is survived by one sister, Linda Louk of Appomattox; four sons, Charles Riggleman Jr. of Amherst, Richard Riggleman of Lehighton, Pa., Jeffrey Taylor and wife, Dee, of Appomattox, and Joseph Lamar of Fairmont, W.Va.; four daughters, Laurie Riggleman of Leighton, Pa., Susan Piepmeyer of Leighton, Pa., Jennifer Mantell of Andreas, Pa., and Charlotte Lamar of Fairmont, W.Va.; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 3 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home with the Rev. Robert Phillips Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30, Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home. Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider Maple Grove Baptist Church, James River Road, Gladstone, VA 24553. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
