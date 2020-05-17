Clarice Hutcherson Ridley, departed this life on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Norfolk General Hospital. She was born on June 20, 1934, in Amherst, to the late Jesse and Othella (Moore) Hutcherson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 34 years, Jack M. Ridley; and sister, Barbara Hutcherson Parks. Clarice is survived by her sisters, Patricia Hutcherson Dillard, Ed.D of Virginia Beach, Va., and Shirley Hutcherson Eggleston of Upland, Calif.; brother-in-law, Dr. Robert L. Dillard Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Coolwell. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at the funeral home on Monday, May 18, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church Coolwell Cemetery Club in memory of Clarice Hutcherson Ridley. Clarice will be missed for all of the beauty she brought to this world and we are all the better for her life well lived. Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home is assisting the family. 918 Fifth St., 434-846-1337.
