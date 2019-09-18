Steven Michael Riddle, 54, of Madison Heights, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, with his son, Michael and mother, Marie at his bedside. Born on August 17, 1965, he was a son of Allie Marie Tolley Riddle and the late Wallace "Wally" Riddle. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Kevin Riddle; aunts, Mildred Charles and Ruby Pugh; and one uncle, Clarence Newton Tolly. In addition to his mother, Marie, Steve leaves to cherish his memory, one son, Michael Riddle (Lori); and grandchildren, Devin, Tabitha, Kaylean and Serenity; He also leaves to cherish his memory the four children he helped raise for many years, Brandon, Ray, Daniel and Sheena Lawhorne and their children; one uncle, Ellis Pugh; cousins, Archie and Abby Tolley, James and Keith Charles, many friends, extended family, relatives and church family. Steve was born and raised in Lynchburg, graduated from Heritage High School, Lynchburg College with a B.S. in Information Technology. He was employed for many years in his field of expertise with Eriksson, Genworth, Harris and Areva. Gifted in music, Steve was in HHS Band, choir at church, studied piano and organ. He served College Hill Baptist Church, Old Forest Road Methodist Church and Fairview UMC as organist and pianist. A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Fairview United Methodist Church, 3041 Campbell Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24501. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
