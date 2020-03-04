A funeral service for Deacon Warren Richerson will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Piney Hill Baptist Church. His remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Community Funeral Home directing
To plant a tree in memory of Warren Richerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
