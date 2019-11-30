Gladine H. Richardson Gladine H. Richardson, 71, of Amherst, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at her residence. She was born September 5, 1948 to the late Henry Hendrix and Lucille C. Hendrix. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Linwood B. Richardson. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Piney Hill Baptist Church, Amherst with Pastor, the Rev. Major Gilbert officiating and the Rev. Donald Rucker as eulogist. The interment will be in Timothy Baptist Church Cemetery. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

