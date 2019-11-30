Gladine H. Richardson Gladine H. Richardson, 71, of Amherst, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at her residence. She was born on September 5, 1948, to the late Henry Hendrix and Lucille C. Hendrix. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Linwood B. Richardson. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Piney Hill Baptist Church, Amherst with Pastor, the Rev. Major Gilbert officiating and the Rev. Donald Rucker as eulogist. The interment will be held at Timothy Baptist Church Cemetery. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.