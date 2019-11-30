Gladine H. Richardson Gladine H. Richardson, 71, of Amherst, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at her residence. She was born on September 5, 1948, to the late Henry Hendrix and Lucille C. Hendrix. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Linwood B. Richardson. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Piney Hill Baptist Church, Amherst with Pastor, the Rev. Major Gilbert officiating and the Rev. Donald Rucker as eulogist. The interment will be held at Timothy Baptist Church Cemetery. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Tags

Load entries