Shelby Jean Rice, 59, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Lynchburg, on November 11, 1960, a daughter of the late Mayberry Joseph Rice Sr. and Myrtle Lee Shifflett Rice. She was a retired computer analyst with Nationwide Insurance. She is survived by a sister, Rita Hartless and her husband, Michael of Forest; a brother, M. Joseph Rice Jr. and his wife, Katrina of Lynchburg; a special niece, Dr. Jaime Hartless of New York City, numerous nieces and nephews; her caring family, Glenn and Paula Forrest and their daughter, Shelvia of Forest. Per Shelby's wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions in Shelby's honor to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org or The Lynchburg Humane Society at 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd. Lynchburg, VA 24502. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenparkave.com. Whitten Park Ave Chapel is serving the family, (434) 845-4521.

