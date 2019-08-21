Pete Rice, age 73, of Evington, husband of Susan Rice, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born on May 4, 1946, in Lynchburg, son of the late Luther C. and Marjorie M. Rice. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Hazel Ballowe, Barbara Kruger and Betty Jo Deakins. Pete was a retired well driller. He loved his motorcycles, both building and riding them, as well as building antique cars and hot rods, but on Saturday mornings it was all about spending time with his special friends at the Saturday Morning Breakfast Club. In addition to his wife, Susan, Pete is survived by five brothers and sisters, JW Rice and wife, Shirley, Donald Rice and wife, Ellen, Faye Maxie and husband, Wayne, Lyn Sanders, and Tina Andrews and husband, Scott; a sister-in-law, Patsy Zimmerman and husband, Sherwood; his two canine companions, Henry C. Puddin and Jack Jackson, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many great friends. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. The family requests casual dress for the visitation. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
