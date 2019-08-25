Denzil E. Rice, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Centra Hospital. Denny was born on June 8, 1962, at Virginia Baptist Hospital to his parents. Jim and Janice Rice. He grew up in Lynchburg and graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1980. He served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years, from 1980-1984 Denny is survived by his father and stepmother, Jim and Lillian Rice; a sister, Rae Anna Olive; stepsisters, Beth and Carla and their spuses Ted Puchalski and Louis Lafratta and their, children, Loren and Nick Puchalski, and Gabri and Dominic Lafratta. His brother, Kiszel passed away in 2015. While in the Navy, Denny was a helicopter crew member that did search and rescue. Being an avid swimmer, he was dropped into the water to rescue the victims. He has several letters of commendation for his heroic efforts. In 2000, Denny had a brain tumor removed, but it left him 80% paralyzed, necessitating him to be admitted to the Avante Nursing Home, where he has been for the last 19 years. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and nurses at the Avante for their loving care of Denny. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Rd., (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
