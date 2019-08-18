Cassie Pribble Rice, 71, of Evington, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Guggenheimer Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of Ryland Franklin Rice. Born August 11, 1948, in Campbell County, she was the daughter of the late Huty Armstead Pribble and the late Rena Hall Pribble. Cassie was a retired assembler for the General Electric/Ericsson Corporation, and she was of the Methodist faith. In addition to her parents, Cassie was preceded in death by four siblings, Virgal Pribble, Verline Pribble, Violet P. Akers and Patricia P. Powell. In addition to her husband, Cassie is survived by one son, Brad Rice of Evington; one stepdaughter, Kimberly R. Fitzgerald of Nelson County; two siblings, Houston Pribble of Evington and Lida Pribble, also of Evington; one brother-in-law; three sisters-in-law; seven grandchildren; and other loving family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with the Rev. Carlton R. Gunter officiating. Interment will follow at Altavista Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
