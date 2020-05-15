Coolidge Elmo Rhodes Sr. March 22, 1946 - Tuesday, May 12, 2020 The Reverend Doctor Coolidge Elmo Rhodes Sr., a faithful servant of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, departed this life on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was 74 years old. The Reverend Rhodes, of Evington, Virginia, was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, pastor, civic leader, mentor, and friend to all. Coolidge was born on March 22, 1946, in Lynchburg, Virginia, to the late Robert Russell and Gladys (Anthony) Rhodes. He was the youngest of six children. He attended Campbell County High School until 1963, when he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. While in the military, Coolidge earned his General Education Diploma and served as a sergeant in the Vietnam War. He later received a Purple Heart. After returning home, Coolidge continued his education at Central Virginia Community College and had a 30-year career at the United States Postal Service, retiring in 2007. Coolidge was an active member of the Mount Evergreen Baptist Church in Evington, Virginia. He served as a Sunday School teacher and deacon. He was ordained as a minister there in 1983. As the pastor of Grace Baptist Church (Altavista) for more than 20 years and of Mount Plain Baptist Church (Evington) for more than 35 years, he ministered to thousands and led countless souls to Christ. The Reverend Rhodes was a recognized leader in the community. He served as Chairman of the New London Academy Board of Managers. He received an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Eastern Theological Seminary (Lynchburg). He was also a member of American Legion Post 16. In addition to his parents, The Reverend Rhodes was preceded in death by his siblings, Yvonne Jett, Russell Rhodes, Goldie Rhodes, Bettye Mumford, and William Rhodes; and a son, Chadwick Lamar Rhodes, He leaves to cherish his memory and homegoing a devoted and loving wife of 45 years, Janice R. Rhodes; four children, Coolidge Jr. "C.E." (Djenaba), Christopher Dewayne (Kimberly), Brittany, and Colby; three granddaughters, Seleste, Serenity, and Taylor; two devoted nieces, Vivian Brown and Viola Jett; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The family will receive guests at the Davis Turner Funeral Home, located at 1016 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg, Virginia 24504, on Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 2 until 6 p.m. A gravesite burial service will take place on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Mount Evergreen Baptist Church cemetery in Evington, Virginia. For the health and safety of everyone, the family requests that everyone follow proper social distancing protocols. A celebration of the life of Reverend Rhodes will be announced at a later date. The family sincerely appreciates your kind acts of love during this time. Special thanks to the Mount Plain Baptist Church family, his brothers and sisters in the ministry, the Campbell County High School Class of 1964, Dr. Peter Lobo and staff at the Charles O. Strickler Transplant Center at the University of Virginia, and all of the doctors, nurses and staff at Lynchburg General Hospital in the Pulmonary and Intensive Care Units. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in the name of the Reverend Coolidge E. Rhodes Sr. to one of the following: Campbell County Training School Complex, The Historical Rosenwald School in Rustburg P. O. Box 835 Concord, VA 24538; Charles O. Strickler Transplant Center at the University of Virginia Memorial Patient Assistance Fund Fourth Floor 1300 Jefferson Park Avenue Charlottesville, VA 22903; Lynchburg General Hospital restricted gift for benefit of the Intermediate Unit 1901 Tate Springs Road Lynchburg, VA 24501. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave.
