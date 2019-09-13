James L. Rhodes, 61, of Evington, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Family and friends are welcome Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 6 until 7 p.m. at Cook and Minnis Funeral Home. A memorial service for James L Rhodes will be held 1 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home.
