Vera Candler Rhodenhizer, 92, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was a loving mother and devoted wife to the late John Rhodenhizer for 68 years. Born on September 12, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Ruffus and Clara Candler and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Gordan and Robert Candler; and two special grandsons, Jason and Joshua Waller. She is survived by a son, Jeff Rhodenhizer; a daughter, Margo Waller and her husband, Danny; a granddaughter, Kalyn Washington and her husband, T.J.; a grandson, Taylor Rhodenhizer and his wife, Lindsey; Kalyn and Taylor's mother, Sharon Rhodenhizer; five great-grandchildren, Madeline, Lacey, Mack, Liv and Tate Rhodenhizer; a brother, Calvin "Pete" Candler, and many loving nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Becky Mitchell and Delores Dixon for their love and support shown to Vera and her family. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road. A graveside funeral service will be conducted 12:30 p.m., Friday after the visitation at Virginia Memorial Park by Pastor David Rhodenhizer. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.