Jeffery Dean Rhodenhizer, 64, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Born in Lynchburg on September 1, 1955, he was a son of the late John and Vera Candler Rhodenhizer and was also preceded in death by two nephews, Jason and Joshua Waller. Jeff was employed by Sentry Equipment for many years. He is survived by two children, Kalyn Washington and her husband, T.J., Taylor Rhodenhizer and his wife, Lindsey; their mother, Sharon Rhodenhizer; seven grandchildren, Madeline, Lacey, Savannah, Brooklyn, Mack, Liv and Tate; a sister, Margo Waller and her husband, Danny. A graveside service will be conducted 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park by Pastor David Rhodenhizer. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 1 until 2:30 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road. Those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center, 1701 Thomson Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffery Rhodenhizer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries