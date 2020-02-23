Jeffery Dean Rhodenhizer, 64, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Born in Lynchburg on September 1, 1955, he was a son of the late John and Vera Candler Rhodenhizer and was also preceded in death by two nephews, Jason and Joshua Waller. Jeff was employed by Sentry Equipment for many years. He is survived by two children, Kalyn Washington and her husband, T.J., Taylor Rhodenhizer and his wife, Lindsey; their mother, Sharon Rhodenhizer; seven grandchildren, Madeline, Lacey, Savannah, Brooklyn, Mack, Liv and Tate; a sister, Margo Waller and her husband, Danny. A graveside service will be conducted 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park by Pastor David Rhodenhizer. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 1 until 2:30 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road. Those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center, 1701 Thomson Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.