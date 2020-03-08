Elsie Jones Reynolds, 89, of Evington, peacefully departed life on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Archie M. Reynolds. Born in Nelson County, March 9, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Lillie V. Gowen. She was a dedicated wife and mother and former employee of Craddock-Terry Shoe Corporation. She loved to cook and raise a garden. In addition to her husband and mother, one son, Ronnie L. Reynolds and one daughter, Robin R. Reynolds, preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Roy E. Reynolds and his wife, Trish of Rustburg and Danny R. Reynolds of Gladstone; one daughter, Karen "Sue" Williams of Mechanicsville; seven grandchildren, Ronnie M. Reynolds, J.D. Reynolds Jr., Jason S. Reynolds, Pricilla L. Reynolds, Jennifer R. Alicea, Julie R. Whelan and Abbey N. Williams; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was blessed to have Brenda F. Wright of New Kent as her caregiver. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 Noon on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park with the Rev. Jeffrey Walton officiating. To send condolences online, please visit whittentimberlake.com.
Service information
Mar 9
Visitation
Monday, March 9, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
7404 Timberlake Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
