Danny Lee Reynolds, 72, of Forest, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at his home. Born on April 19, 1947, in Bedford County, he was the son of the late James Ralph Reynolds and Katherine Wilson Reynolds. He was preceded in death by his sister Linda Reynolds Kinsley. Danny was a member of Timberlake Baptist Church. He was an early member and supporter of the Forest Volunteer Fire Department. He attended New London Academy and enjoyed playing baseball in the Boonsboro area. Danny had a lifelong career of working in the construction trade as a heavy equipment operator and being a truck driver with careers at Thompson Trucking and Counts and Dobyns, Inc. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Deborah Creasy Reynolds. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, Neil Kinsley; and sisters-in-law, Karen Jordan (Sonny), Melva Walker (Pete), and Harriet Edwards. Survivors also include nieces, Shelly Caudill (Steven) and Tiffany Tyree; great nephews, Robert Tyree and Tyler White; and great nieces, Morgan Tyree, Meghan and Brooke Caudill. The family would like to thank the Centra Hospice team for the compassionate care shown to Danny in his final days. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest Volunteer Fire Department. P.O. Box 140, Forest, VA 24551, or Centra Hospice, 2097 Langhorne Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24501. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home. The funeral will be held 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. Burial will follow at Virginia Memorial Park. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
