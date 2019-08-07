Archie Macon Reynolds, 91, of Evington, peacefully departed this life on Monday morning, August 5, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Elsie J. Reynolds. Born in Campbell County, on January 6, 1928, he was the son of the late Archie Lee Reynolds and Josephine Williams Reynolds. He was a gifted carpenter and had a long career as a construction superintendent with C.W. Handcock and Sons. He also enjoyed deer hunting and watching the hunting dogs work. One son, Ronnie L. Reynolds and one daughter, Robin R. Reynolds preceded him in death. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Roy E. Reynolds and his wife, Trish, of Evington, and Danny R. Reynolds of Gladstone; one daughter, Karen Sue Williams of Mechanicsville; one sister, Nancy Wilson of Forest; seven grandchildren, Ronnie M. Reynolds, J.D. Reynolds Jr., Jason S. Reynolds, Priscilla L. Reynolds, Jennifer R. Alicea, Julie R. Whelan, and Abbey N. Williams; five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday at Virginia Memorial Park with the Rev. Charles E. Johnson Jr. officiating. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
