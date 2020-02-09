Earl Bullis Repsher, 67, of Longmont, Colo., formerly of Forest, Va., passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, after a sudden illness. Earl was born on March 26, 1952, in Rochester, N.Y., to Jerome and Jean Repsher, who preceded him in death. With a father serving in the U.S. Army, Earl's family traveled extensively, once embarking on a cross-country adventure to see their father off to Vietnam. Following college in High Point, N.C., he worked for most of his career with Armstrong Furniture Co. (Thomasville) followed in later years by Griffin Pipe Products and Harris Corp. Earl was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Lynchburg, Va. In addition to being an avid swimmer, golfer, and traveler, he was always willing to help his children with various house "projects" and spent time volunteering with multiple groups including Habitat for Humanity and OUR Center. Earl is survived by his loving wife Elaine of 44 years; along with sons, Mark Repsher (Katie) and Michael Repsher (Deb); and grandchildren, Lila and Charlotte Repsher. He is also survived by his sisters, Ruth Wyckoff (Donald), Barbara Repsher, and Deborah Repsher (Carol); and nephews, Jarrad Wyckoff and Brett Wyckoff (Darcie). A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 605 Clay St. Lynchburg, VA 24504, or OUR Center, 220 Collyer St. Longmont, CO 80501.
To plant a tree in memory of Earl Repsher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.