Yolanda Renata Reid of Raleigh, North Carolina, formerly of Amherst, Virginia, passed away on August 19, 2019, following a brief illness. Born on December 13, 1968, she was the youngest daughter of the late Dock Reid Jr. and the late Shirley P. Reid. She is survived by her sister, Valerie R. Jackson of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; and two half brothers, Dock Reid III and Dr. Charles Reid of East Orange, New Jersey. She also leaves to mourn her passing a host of family members, close friends, co workers, loved ones and her two furry family members, Princess and Gizzy whom she loved dearly. Yolanda graduated from Amherst County High School in 1986. She went on to become a proud Vixen and graduated from Sweet Briar College in 1991. Her years at Sweet Briar would make a lifelong impact on her life and she would forever embody Sweet Briar's motto of "Confidence, Courage and Grit" She continued her education by receiving her Masters from the University of Maryland. Her career would take her on travels throughout the world where she would make lifelong friends. Yolanda was known for her intellect, her quick wit, her sense of humor, her quirkiness and her love of pink bats. She was a fierce Vixen and will be missed by many. A memorial service will be held in the Memorial Chapel on the campus of her beloved Sweet Briar College, 134 Chapel Road, Amherst, Va., on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow.
