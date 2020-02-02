Kaleb Myles Reid was born to Kiair C. Martin and Marcus. Reid Jr. on December 12, 2019. Kaleb gained his wings on Monday, January 27, 2020. In addition to his parents, Kaleb is survived by his maternal great grandmother, Ruth Megginson; his paternal great grandparents, Michael Preston and Chesteena Pennix; Alphonso Reid Sr. and Seagretha Reid; his paternal grandparents, Shannon Pennix and Marcus Reid Sr. In addition to his grandparents, Kaleb is survived by his brothers, Kayden, Kolby and Maurice; his sister, Khylee; as well as a host of aunts and uncles. Kaleb was a loving, sweet baby. He loved to snuggle at all times. We want to remember Kaleb by his beautiful, brown eyes and his captivating demeanor. Kaleb touched so many lives in such a short time, but we know he is with our heavenly father. One day we shal be reunited with him again. Please continue to pray for the strength and understanding of all affected but especiallt for his mother and father. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, February 3, 2020, at Community Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Baptist Cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home. Community Funeral Home directing
