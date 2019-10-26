Velma M. Reeves, 58, of Lynchburg, Va., departed this life on Monday, October 21, 2019, at VCU Medical Center. She was born on June 2, 1961, to Thelma R. Morgan. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, William Morgan and daughter, Florence Hall. Velma leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Chris Hall of Smyrna, Ga.; three sisters, Delma Reeves (her twin), Delores Saunders (Kevin), and Michelle Harvey (Edd), all of Lynchburg; her grandson, Vincent Frett, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Community Funeral Home Chapel. The family is receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Communtiy Funeral Home directing

