Melvin Green Reeves, 90, of Red House, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Betty Covington Reeves for 71 years. Mr. Reeves was born in Halifax County on April 12, 1929, a son of the late Joseph Lacy Reeves and Eliza Howerton Reeves. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church and a retired farmer. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four sons, Anthony Reeves (Debbie) of Red House, Carl Reeves (Rindy) of Appomattox, Thomas Reeves (Janet) of Charlotte Court House, and David Michael Reeves (Angie) of Appomattox; one daughter, Diane Lee (Pete) of Red House; 19 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Georgia Ann High of Scottsburg. He was preceded in death by one son, Christopher Scott Reeves and one brother, Tommy Reeves. A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Providence Baptist Church in Red House by the Rev. Anthony Reeves and the Rev. Robert Putt. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital, Centra Hospice of Farmville, Red House Volunteer Fire Department or Providence Baptist Church cemetery fund. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
