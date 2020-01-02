Alphonso "Lucky" Weldon Reeves passed away peacefully at Lynchburg General Hospital on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, after a long battle with illness. Born August 23, 1938 to Charlie H. Reeves Sr. and Mary "Maggie" Woodruff Reeves. He leaves here to continue his legacy his daughters, Frances Brown (Gary), Janet Thomas, Cassandra Thomas, Crystal Thomas, and Yolanda Lewis (Jeff), Dottie Washington (Stephone); his sons, Alphonso Whirley (Darlene) and Clarence Thomas; a sister, Shirley Morris, Richmond, Va., Warren Reeves (Altavista Va) Edward Reeves, Samuel Reeves Sr, Christine Reeves of New York; a host of grands, great grands and great-great-grandchildren, many nieces nephews, close relatives and friends; also to cherish his memory is his longtime friend, Janice Haley; his devoted caregiver, Juanita Douglas; and host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Destiny Christian Fellowship, 615 Perrymont Ave., Lynchburg. The interment will be in the Baptist Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Reeves, Alphonso "Lucky" Weldon
