Joel Scott Reese Sr. 60, of Roseland, and beloved husband of Penny Reese, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born April 16, 1959 in Lynchburg, he was a son of the late Cabell Edward Reese and Ora Brevo Reese Jones. Joel was a member of Kingswood Baptist Church and a HVAC Superintendent with L.A. Lacy. He was also a member of the Piney River Moose Lodge. Joel, also lovingly known as Reese by his family and friends, led a full life, he enjoyed each moment to the fullest extent, never taking a moment for granted. He was a man full of wisdom and was always ready to lend a listening ear, as well as sit and tell stories with family and friends. It was guaranteed that if you were leaving from Reese's house, he was going to be sure to give you a handshake or a hug, a take care or love you; he always made sure that the ones he cared about knew how much they meant to him. Reese was ever the family man. If you were to bring up his wife, children, and grandchildren, there is no doubt you would see the biggest smile come across his face. The pride he had in his family and being the husband, father and grandfather to each of them was his greatest accomplishment. He was a hardworking man, ever the go getter, most currently a superintendent at L.A. Lacy, he enjoyed working in duct work. It was a skill he thrived at and had a great passion for. If there is one thing that many people would say about him, it is that he was an avid outdoors-man. He loved to fish; spending time out on the boat was his serenity. He enjoyed being a part of many fishing tournaments and also spending time at Bugg's island fishing with his wife, Penny. Hunting was also a passion of his, and spending the time outdoors and sharing his wealth of knowledge with his son and grandson were priceless moments that he always cherished. Think of Reese fondly as you brew your morning coffee, as your sitting quietly enjoying a moment in the outdoors, enjoy the simple beautiful things that Reese never took for granted, and always show the ones you love how much you care as Reese had set the example for everyone in his life. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Joel Reese Jr. and his companion, Olivia Snyder, of Amherst, LeeOra Finch and her husband, Ryan, of Bedford, Carissa Shelton of Buckingham, Shane Shelton and Melissa Shelton, both of Piney River; a brother, Michael "Tony" Reese and his wife, Teresa, of Madison Heights; five grandchildren, Joel Scott Reese III, RyLee Finch, Azalea Reese, Andrew Finch, and Willow Robertson; three nieces, Melissa, Jenette, and Michelle; and a host of other nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Carroll Martin officiating. Family will receive friends following the service. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
