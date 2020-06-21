Joyce Haskins Reed entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her residence. She was born May 10, 1939 to the late Junius A. Haskins Sr and Gertrude J. Haskins of Lynchburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Alton Reed Jr and a brother, Junius A. Haskins Jr. Joyce graduated from Dunbar High School in 1957 and received a Bachelor of Arts in music from Bluefield State University. She joined Diamond Hill Baptist Church at an early age. She was an accomplished musician and, over the years, played for three choirs there. She also played for other churches in the area and Alexandria and was currently musician at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Concord, Va. Her two main loves were her family and her music. She is survived by a brother, Ronald Haskins (Laverne) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; three nephews, Ronald Haskins Jr., Jemon Haskins and Kristofer Haskins; three great nieces; two great nephews; two nieces, Tina H. Smith and Lynette H. Hurst; a brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Thomas and Barbara Haskins; a devoted sister-in-law, Claudette Haskins; devoted friends, Donnie and Darlene Franklin and Isabelle Patterson; and a host of other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Mt. Obed Church Cemetery, Concord, Va. at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Carl Hutcherson Jr officiating. Community Funeral Home directing
