Jerald "Jerry" Vincent Reed, age 85, of Brookeville, Maryland, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, after a long illness. He was born on February 26, 1934, in Lynchburg, son of the late Carl Reed and Mable Barr Reed. In addition to his parents a sister, Clara Faye Ketron, preceded him in death. Jerry graduated from EC Glass High School and attended Greenbrier Military School in West Virginia. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in law enforcement. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and the 101st airborne division of the U.S. Army. He retired from the Montgomery County Police Department and was a member of their first swat team. After he retired, he traveled around the country with his family and three dogs in his motor home. He had a great love of the outdoors and all creatures big and small. He is survived by his wife, Pauline Compton Reed of Brookeville, Md.; two children, Larry Reed of Alexandria, Va. and Wanda Cocita and husband, Michael Cocita, of Clarksburg, Md.; a sister, Barbara Beckman and husband, Cecil, of Lynchburg; two grandchildren, Michael Cocita and Brittany Cocita, both of Clarksburg, Md. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. At Jerry's request, funeral services will be private. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
