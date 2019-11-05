Barbara Ann Reed, 75, passed away on November 2, 2019, peacefully at home with her family by her side. Born in Hightstown, New Jersey, where she lived, raised her family, and worked for most of her life before retiring to Hurt, Virginia 22 years ago. She was the daughter of the late Jacob Hausman and Anna Conovity Hausman and was the wife of Gordon A. Reed for 57 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Barbara Young and her husband, Paul, of Williston, Vermont; one son, Michael Reed of Hurt; one brother, Jacob "Jake" Hausman of Hurt; and one sister, Sandra Arrington and her husband. Joel. of Hurt. There is a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews across the country. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m.,Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Motley United Methodist Church by the Rev. Steve Morris with interment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Barbara and her family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, P.O. Box 459, South Hero, VT 05486, or St. Jude's Childrens Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family would like to thank the Centra Medical Center Hospice team of caregivers, the Rev. Steve Morris and the Motley United Methodist Church family for all their care, love and support over the last few months. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.