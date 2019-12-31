Ronald Theodore Redler of Decatur, Alabama, passed away after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer, on December 25, 2019. Visitation will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home, on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. The funeral mass will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church, officiated by Fr. Charles Merrill who will be assisted by Deacon Lappert and Deacon Sciaroni. Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Maureen (MacDonald) Redler; cherished father of Mrs. Kimberly Claire (Redler) Cockrell (Jake) of Trinity, Ala., and son, Mr. Finley Joseph Redler of Decatur Ala. To Ronald's great joy, he became a grandfather to Master Grayson Cockrell. He is also survived by his brother, Mr. Gary Redler (Elizabeth) of Lynchburg, Va.; two sisters, Mrs. Elaine (ne Redler) Jackson (Jerry) of Lake Havisu City, Arizona, and Mrs. Janice (ne Redler) Warren (Richard) of Omaha Nebraska. He was the proud uncle of three wonderful nieces, five nephews, and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Finley Joseph Redler, and Claire (ne Chlopek) Redler from Herman Nebraska. Ronald Redler was raised in Herman, Nebraska around a large, loving family. He is the second oldest of four. Ronald was honorably discharged, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant, from the United States Airforce. He spent many years as a quality assurance engineer, working in numerous locations for the nuclear energy industry. Ron and his wife Maureen moved to Decatur, Ala. in 1992. He was a contractor at Browns Ferry. He had the profound honor of working as a quality assurance manager for plant maintenance for the next 26 years with various contractors at The Indorama Pant in Decatur, Ala. Above all, Ron was a man of great faith. He was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus and frequently volunteered in many activities at church. He loved to play golf and was a staunch Nebraska Fan, even when they lost. The family wishes to acknowledge and humbly offer our deepest gratitude to Indorama, The Army Materiel Command G2/6, Caleum Research Corp, The Annunciation of the Lord St. Joseph's Men's Group, Annunciation of the Lord church family, Dr. Weirich, Hospice of The Valley, Dr Boyle, Dr. Lobo, Dr. Howard, and all our dear friends, and family who prayed and supported our us though Ron's illness. The pallbearers will be Mr. Patrick Warren, Mr. Michael Warren, and Mr. Nicholas Warren. With honorary pallbearers Mr. Anthony Jackson, Mr. Edward Jackson. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to the Annunciation of the Lord Adoration Chapel Fund or Hospice of the Valley.
Redler, Ronald Theodore
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Redler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.