Shirley Mae Reburn, age 90, of Lynchburg, died on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born in Bedford County on June 14, 1929, the daughter of the late Fred and Vesta Reburn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Fred Reburn Jr. and a sister, Gracie Reburn Mabry. Shirley graduated from New London Academy. She retired from C. & P. Telephone Co. after 37 years and was a member of Telephone Pioneers of America. She is survived by a niece, Diane Templeton (Mike) and a niece, Cheryl Mabry Noell (Roger); as well as many cousins and many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 18121 Forest Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. Services are private. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.