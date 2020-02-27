RALEIGH, N.C. William F. Rawley Sr., loving and giving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, went peacefully to be with his Lord on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, after 49 years in Raleigh and 20 previous moves as an Army officer. "Frank" was born in Pelham, N.C. on June 8, 1923, to Charles Ernest and Mary Wright Rawley. He was raised by Janie Katherine Rawley of Reidsville, N.C. His survivors include his sister, Louise Ogden of Raleigh, N.C.; his daughter, Dorothy Hendricksen (Ron) and their sons, Charles, his daughters, Grace and Molly, Christopher (Gavin), their daughters, Ava Rawley and Claire, Michael (Kathryn), their daughters, Caroline, Meredith, Linley, and Anna; his daughter, Kathy (Beegee); their daughter, Lindsey Nelson (Sam), their daughters, Sydney and Kate, and Cheryl Rawley (wife of deceased William F. Rawley Jr.) He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy Hamrick Rawley; their son, William F. Rawley Jr.; and his brothers, Ernest, Albert, and John Rawley. He left Davidson College in 1942 and joined the Army and served in World War II with the 5th Regiment, 71st Infantry Division under General George Patton in Augsburg, Germany, followed by Army of Occupation until 1945. He was the Division's Deputy Finance officer until returning to the United States in 1946. Following World War II, he returned to Davidson College, graduated in 1948 and married Dorothy Hamrick of Davidson, N.C. After graduation he accepted a position with Jefferson Standard Life Insurance Company in Greensboro, N.C. until he was recalled in 1950 to active duty. He attended the Finance Basic Officers' Course and subsequently became Finance Officer at Fort Lawton, Washington. In 1954 he was assigned as Commanding Officer of the 192nd Finance disbursing section at Camp Kokura, Japan. During the three years in Japan, he also served as Finance and Accounting officer and Comptroller. In 1957, he attended the Army's Advanced Finance School at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana, followed by his 1958 assignment to The Procurement Division, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Department of the Army, the Pentagon. He was assigned in 1964 to Fort Bragg, N.C. as Finance Officer of the 82nd Airborne Division, and become a parachutist at age 41. From there he was assigned to Seoul, Korea as Finance and Accounting Officer and Funding Officer in 1965, followed by an assignment at J-1 section HQ U.S. Forces, Dominican Republic during 1966. He returned to Fort Bragg, N.C. in 1967 as Deputy Comptroller of XVII Airborne Corps and Finance and Accounting Officer. Among his awards are Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Commendation Medal of Dominican Republic, Combat Infantry Badge, Army General Staff, Army of Occupation-Germany, European African Middle Eastern Campaign and Korean Service Award, and Parachute Badge. After Colonel's Rawley's retirement to Raleigh, N.C., in 1971, he accepted a position with First Citizens Bank and became a real estate broker. Colonel Rawley served his church and community wherever he lived, including orphanages in Korea and Japan, Christ Covenant Church, Christ Covenant Men's Bible Study, Bible Study Fellowship, Raleigh Rescue Mission, MOAA, Gideons International, and ROTC at N.C. State University, where a scholarship is named in his honor. Visitation will be on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home (7209 Glenwood Ave. Raleigh, N.C.) Celebration of life with Pastor Tom Mercer presiding on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Christ Covenant Church (6501 Fox Road, Raleigh, N.C.) Burial will be later in Arlington National Cemetery. Frank's family is grateful for the loving kindness and care expressed by so many friends and caregivers. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International North Raleigh Camp P.O. Box 99557 Raleigh, N.C. 27624 Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com.
