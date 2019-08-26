Helen Garrett Ranson, 97, of Madison Heights, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was the wife of the late Blass Ranson. Born in Lynchburg on May 18, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Reuben S. Garrett and Laverna Dickerson Garrett. She was retired from Chapstick Corp. and was a member of Union Christian Church. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Maddox. She is survived by her son, Thomas Ranson and his wife, Mary, of Amherst; two sisters, Iris Martin and Marie Harris, both of Madison Heights, two granddaughters, Tracy Heisler and her husband, Joe, of Madison Heights, and Kimberly Casey of Amherst; one grandson, Garrett Ranson of Madison Heights; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Union Christian Church with the Rev. Jim Freeman officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church for one hour prior to the service. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Union Christian Church. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
