Jason Randoo, 38, of Lynchburg, died on Monday, June 15, 2020. Please see website for full obituary. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

