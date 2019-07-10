A funeral service for Hassie Lee Randolph will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Court Street Baptist Church. Interment will be held at Presbyterian Cemetery. Her remains will be open to the publc one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the church. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Community Funeral Home. Condolences may be emailed to comfunera@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing
