Mrs. Estelle "Stella" Mae Thornton Randolph, age 97, of Red House, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Farmville. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Willie Thornton and Mrs. Minnie Randall Thornton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Jesse Willard Randolph Sr.; and her son, Jesse Willard Randolph Jr. She is survived by three children, William Curtis Randolph (Marylin) of Red House, Helen Elaine Stiff Williams (Willie) of Moseley, Va., and Albert Thornton Randolph (Jean) of Rustburg; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one "adopted" granddaughter; daughter-in-law, Sylvia Randolph of Virginia Beach; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to the Coronavirus, a private funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020. An opportunity for public viewing will begin on Friday, March 27, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences and resolutions may be expressed at www.Jeffressfh@aol.com or Jeffressfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Red House, Va. in honor of Mrs. Estelle T. Randolph. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
Service information
Mar 27
Visitation
Friday, March 27, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA 24528
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA 24528
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Tags
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.