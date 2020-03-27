Mrs. Estelle "Stella" Mae Thornton Randolph, age 97, of Red House, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Farmville. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Willie Thornton and Mrs. Minnie Randall Thornton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Jesse Willard Randolph Sr.; and her son, Jesse Willard Randolph Jr. She is survived by three children, William Curtis Randolph (Marylin) of Red House, Helen Elaine Stiff Williams (Willie) of Moseley, Va., and Albert Thornton Randolph (Jean) of Rustburg; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one "adopted" granddaughter; daughter-in-law, Sylvia Randolph of Virginia Beach; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to the Coronavirus, a private funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020. An opportunity for public viewing will begin on Friday, March 27, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences and resolutions may be expressed at www.Jeffressfh@aol.com or Jeffressfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Red House, Va. in honor of Mrs. Estelle T. Randolph. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.

Service information

Mar 27
Visitation
Friday, March 27, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA 24528
