Myra Tyree Ramsey, 87, of Madison Heights, wife of Robert M. Ramsey, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at her home. She was born in Madison Heights on November 24, 1932, daughter of the late Edward M. Tyree and Dossie A. Tyree. She was a member of Amelon United Methodist Church. Myra received her master's degree from UVA and was a retired teacher with the Lynchburg City Schools. She had also taught in the Amherst County Schools and worked for H&R Block. In addition to her husband, Robert, she is survived by three children, Rhonda K. Ramsey, Robert M. Ramsey and wife, Lindy, and Robin R. Moore; three grandchildren, Zackery M. Ramsey and wife, Kim, Ashwell M. Davis and wife, Martel, and John M. Moore; seven great-grandchildren, Karli, Conner, Harrison, and Hedi Ramsey and Shaun, Cameron and Jayden Davis. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, with Pastor Mark Tinsley officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
Ramsey, Myra Tyree
