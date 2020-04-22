Mitchell Ryan Ramsey, 29, of Forest, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. A graveside funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, April 24, 2020, in Spring Hill Cemetery by Pastor Geraldo Alongo. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Service information
Apr 24
Graveside
Friday, April 24, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Spring Hill Cemetery
3000 Fort Ave.
Lynchburg, VA 24501
3000 Fort Ave.
Lynchburg, VA 24501
