Mitchell Ryan Ramsey, 29, of Forest, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. Born in Lynchburg on December 13, 1990, he was a son of Bryant "Rick" Ramsey Jr. and Jeannie Lissa Ramsey. He was survived by a brother, Matthew G. Ramsey; paternal grandparents, Bryant E. Ramsey Sr. and Joyce Rogers Ramsey; an aunt, Sharon Ramsey; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gleason and Veda Vitale Storie; and two aunts, Dianne and Melinda Ramsey. Mitch was a member of Lynchburg Seventh-day Adventist Church. He worked as a C.N.A. for Home Recovery. His clients loved him and he especially loved caring for disabled kids. He was funny and kids loved him. He enjoyed fishing and movies. He bravely endured multiple brain tumor surgeries and life altering consequences from the time he was thirteen. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, April 24, 2020, in Spring Hill Cemetery by Pastor Geraldo Alonso. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider the Desmond T. Doss Christian Academy, 19 George Street, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralcremation.com.

