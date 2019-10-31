Max "Mike" Hans Ramsey, 60, of Madison Heights, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, following a lengthy battle with cancer. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, November 4, 2019, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. Ed Parrish officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday November 3, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. For additional information or to send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.