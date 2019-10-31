Max "Mike" Hans Ramsey, 60, of Madison Heights, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, following a lengthy battle with cancer. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, November 4, 2019, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. Ed Parrish officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday November 3, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. For additional information or to send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

